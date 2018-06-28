There's been plenty of reaction to Germany's shock exit from the World Cup after losing 2-0 to South Korea this morning.

But perhaps none as good as the reaction of the Korean match commentators.

Video circulated on social media of Korean commentators completely losing it as they witnessed South Korea's two injury time goals that sunk Germany.

South Korea knocking out Germany in Korean Commentary is gold #Worldcup⁠ ⁠👏 pic.twitter.com/cRBrGqsLaM — World Cup (@FlFAWC2018) June 27, 2018

The defending champions not only failed to make the second round for the first time since 1938, they also finished bottom of their group.

Despite the win, South Korea were also knocked out of the World Cup after finishing third in the group.