Football legend Diego Maradona has been rushed to hospital following Argentina's late World Cup win over Nigeria, according to reports.

Reports out of Russia say the 57-year-old collapsed moments after Argentina secured a spot in the second round with a 2-1 win over Nigeria.

A video on Twitter showed Maradona being helped from the stands in St Petersburg.

According to the Independent, he was attended to by Russian paramedics and was transported to a local hospital.

Advertisement

There was no immediate information on his health. About two hours later, a photograph of Maradona smiling at the airport was posted online.

Stadium staff said they were unaware of any incidents involving Maradona, and staff from the Argentina football federation told reporters they had no comment except to say the 1986 World Cup winner was not formally part of the delegation.

❗️Diego Armando Maradona had to be transferred to the hospital of San Petesburg for his critical state after Argentina's match.pic.twitter.com/GReE0qJJ4A — Barca Media(Backup) (@BarcaMediaAcc) June 26, 2018

Maradona tuvo que ser atendido por los médicos y fue llevado a un hospital. El video que circula muestra cuando lo sacan descompensado. https://t.co/9D4FLd55Ah — DiegoCora_ESPN (@diegocora_ESPN) June 26, 2018



Earlier Maradona was caught pulling the fingers at opposing fans after Argentina scored a late winner.

Television cameras caught the World Cup winner reacting in the crude fashion after Marcos Rojo booked Argentina a spot in the second round with a 2-1 win - where they will face France.

Maradona is no stranger to controversy on and off the field. He is most famous for the "Hand of God" in the 1986 World Cup against England, when he used his hand to score.

Maradona led Argentina to World Cup success in 1986 and helped the side reach the final four years later.

Earlier in the game, Argentina fans broke out into spontaneous chants of "Diego! Diego" when Maradona was shown taking his seat at the St. Petersburg stadium.

Maradona briefly danced with a woman in the stands as fans took photos of him.

Diego Maradona’s group stage:



- double bird

- accused of making a racist gesture at Korean fans https://t.co/Lc6y9tY2WS

- claimed he didn’t know it was against the rules to smoke a cigar in the crowd https://t.co/oK8mncIIpM

- wore two watches at once https://t.co/wq1eeR1aQm — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) June 26, 2018

Diego Maradona during #NGAARG



- Maradona unveils banner of himself

- Dances with Nigerian fan

- Praying to heavens before game

- Celebrates 1st goal like madman

- Falls asleep

- Double middle finger after 2nd goal pic.twitter.com/QdSH8paB4T — Coral (@Coral) June 26, 2018

I wish I was at Maradona’s party tonight. — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) June 26, 2018