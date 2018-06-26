Football legend Diego Maradona has been rushed to hospital following Argentina's late World Cup win over Nigeria, according to reports.
Reports out of Russia say the 57-year-old collapsed moments after Argentina secured a spot in the second round with a 2-1 win over Nigeria.
A video on Twitter showed Maradona being helped from the stands in St Petersburg.
According to the Independent, he was attended to by Russian paramedics and was transported to a local hospital.
There was no immediate information on his health. About two hours later, a photograph of Maradona smiling at the airport was posted online.
Stadium staff said they were unaware of any incidents involving Maradona, and staff from the Argentina football federation told reporters they had no comment except to say the 1986 World Cup winner was not formally part of the delegation.
Earlier Maradona was caught pulling the fingers at opposing fans after Argentina scored a late winner.
Television cameras caught the World Cup winner reacting in the crude fashion after Marcos Rojo booked Argentina a spot in the second round with a 2-1 win - where they will face France.
Maradona is no stranger to controversy on and off the field. He is most famous for the "Hand of God" in the 1986 World Cup against England, when he used his hand to score.
Maradona led Argentina to World Cup success in 1986 and helped the side reach the final four years later.
Earlier in the game, Argentina fans broke out into spontaneous chants of "Diego! Diego" when Maradona was shown taking his seat at the St. Petersburg stadium.
Maradona briefly danced with a woman in the stands as fans took photos of him.