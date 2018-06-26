Football legend Diego Maradona was caught pulling the fingers at opposing fans after Argentina scored a late winner against Nigeria at the World Cup this morning.
Television cameras caught the World Cup winner reacting in the crude fashion after Marcos Rojo booked Argentina a spot in the second round with a 2-1 win - where they will face France.
Maybe Maradona got his math wrong and was pointing out a 1-1 scoreline.
Maradona is no stranger to controversy on and off the field. He is most famous for the "Hand of God" in the 1986 World Cup against England, when he used his hand to score.
On a scale of Maradona indiscretions, this one ranks on the lower end but it capped off a match where the 57-year-old looked in top form in the stands.
Maradona led Argentina to World Cup success in 1986 and helped the side reach the final four years later.
Earlier in the game, Argentina fans broke out into spontaneous chants of "Diego! Diego" when Maradona was shown taking his seat at the St. Petersburg stadium.
Maradona briefly danced with a woman in the stands as fans took photos of him.