Football legend Diego Maradona was caught pulling the fingers at opposing fans after Argentina scored a late winner against Nigeria at the World Cup this morning.

Television cameras caught the World Cup winner reacting in the crude fashion after Marcos Rojo booked Argentina a spot in the second round with a 2-1 win - where they will face France.

Maybe Maradona got his math wrong and was pointing out a 1-1 scoreline.

Maradona is no stranger to controversy on and off the field. He is most famous for the "Hand of God" in the 1986 World Cup against England, when he used his hand to score.

On a scale of Maradona indiscretions, this one ranks on the lower end but it capped off a match where the 57-year-old looked in top form in the stands.

Maradona led Argentina to World Cup success in 1986 and helped the side reach the final four years later.

Earlier in the game, Argentina fans broke out into spontaneous chants of "Diego! Diego" when Maradona was shown taking his seat at the St. Petersburg stadium.

Maradona briefly danced with a woman in the stands as fans took photos of him.

Diego Maradona’s group stage:



- double bird

- accused of making a racist gesture at Korean fans https://t.co/Lc6y9tY2WS

- claimed he didn’t know it was against the rules to smoke a cigar in the crowd https://t.co/oK8mncIIpM

- wore two watches at once https://t.co/wq1eeR1aQm — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) June 26, 2018

Maradona is every stage of a night out. pic.twitter.com/uLVRr5LIua — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) June 26, 2018

Diego Maradona during #NGAARG



- Maradona unveils banner of himself

- Dances with Nigerian fan

- Praying to heavens before game

- Celebrates 1st goal like madman

- Falls asleep

- Double middle finger after 2nd goal pic.twitter.com/QdSH8paB4T — Coral (@Coral) June 26, 2018

I wish I was at Maradona’s party tonight. — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) June 26, 2018