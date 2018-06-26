Kiwis second-rower Martin Taupau has lashed out at United Airlines following a frustrating 24 hours at a Denver airport.

Kiwi players were originally due to leave Denver on Monday, however their flight to San Francisco was cancelled when an electrical storm knocked out the control tower at the airport.

With no other flights available to connect to Sydney, players spent the night at a hotel near the airport but have since been booked in on a flight that will leave today.

But Manly forward Taupau appears to be experiencing further delays.

"Another F***ING delayed flight which is highly likely to be cancelled due to mechanical issues. Now the last player stuck at @DENAirport with staff that has been patiently waiting for over 8hrs on the back of a cancelled flight yesterday! @UNITED is by far the worst airline ever!" Taupau tweeted.

The airline replied: "Martin, we completely understand how this would be frustrating. We're working to get you on your way as soon as possible and sincerely appreciate your patience tonight."

But it wasn't good enough for Taupau's wife Michelle Baillie.

"That is no longer acceptable. It was 24 hours ago but not now. And now you have delayed his flight yet again!! That's now a 3 hour delay at this stage and he's missed his connecting international flight. First and last time @united #FAIL," Baillie Tweeted.

Taupau added: "I'm sorry, but i won't accept such an empty apology, clearly this is another one of those standard lines to your disappointed customers. Beyond ridiculous!"

The Warriors also have three players returning from Denver, with coach Stephen Kearney unsure on Monday whether he would look to use Issac Luke, Peta Hiku and Ken Maumalo against Cronulla on Friday night.

Warriors players will fly direct to Auckland.

Meanwhile Isaac Liu and Jared Waerea-Hargeaves will be Adelaide-bound if coach Trent Robinson opts to use them against Melbourne on Friday night, who will also draw upon Kiwi Nelson Asofa-Solomona.