Live updates of the final two games in group B as Spain play Morocco and Portugal clash with Iran.







Portugal and Spain want routine victories to lock up its place in the knockout rounds.

Portugal and Spain could each advance with a win, a draw or a loss — depending what its rival does in the other match. Or they could knock out Iran and both move through.

The first day of simultaneous matches at the tournament includes Portugal playing Iran at the same time its neighbour and rival faces Morocco.

Fernando Hierro has made one change to his Spain lineup for its World Cup Group B game against already-eliminated Morocco, bringing in Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara for Lucas Vazquez.

Morocco, which lost its first two matches to Iran and Portugal, also has made just one change, bring in Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Romain Saiss for Mehdi Benatia. Coach Herve Renard has again given a starting place to midfielder Noureddine Amrabat, who suffered a head injury in the first match but recovered to play in Morocco's second match.

Spain is level with Portugal on four points at the top of the group. Iran is one point behind the leaders.

Lineups:

Spain: David De Gea, Dani Carvajal, Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta, Thiago Alcantara, Sergio Ramos, Jordi Alba, Diego Costa, David Silva, Isco.

Morocco: Monir El Kajoui, Achraf Hakimi, Manuel Da Costa, Romain Saiss, Hakim Ziyech, Karim El Ahmadi, Younes Belhanda, Khalid Boutaib, Mbark Boussoufa, Noureddine Amrabat, Nabil Dirar.