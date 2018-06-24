New Zealand Rugby League CEO Greg Peters has called the rendition of the New Zealand national anthem ahead of the Kiwis' clash against England in Denver yesterday 'disgraceful'.

After a shaky version of England's God Save the Queen, Crystal Collins stumbled her way through what some have called the worst version of the New Zealand national anthem ever.

Collins appeared to miss her cue and was lost throughout the anthem, as Kiwis players looked on perplexed.

Sky TV commentator Glen Larmer called it "the worst rendition of the New Zealand national anthem that I've ever heard at a sporting event".

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Peters wasn't impressed telling RadioLive yesterday he "very disappointed".

"The anthem was disgraceful, and we are very disappointed by that," he said.

"These things happen from time to time, and it's not the first time that I've seen it happen in sport.

"The Kiwi national anthem is something we're proud of, and we will be taking steps to speak to the promoters about that in the debrief."

Peters plans to seek a 'please explain' from the game's promoter, Moore Sports.

The Kiwis fell to England 36-18 in the test.

Related articles:

SPORT

Maguire hopeful for Kiwis' future, despite Denver loss

24 Jun, 2018 5:45pm
4 minutes to read
SPORT

Skipwith: New-look Kiwis show signs of promise

24 Jun, 2018 11:46am
3 minutes to read
SPORT

Disappointing Kiwis soundly beaten by England

24 Jun, 2018 10:18am
4 minutes to read
SPORT

Seven newbies step into unknown territory for Kiwis

23 Jun, 2018 5:00am
4 minutes to read