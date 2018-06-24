As far as pitch invaders go, it's hard to top this.

A kangaroo broke onto the field during a club football game in the ACT on the weekend.

The animal disrupted a clash between Belconnen United and Canberra FC in a National Premier League match, the West Australian newspaper reports.

Capital Football shared a video of the incident on their Twitter account.

The kangaroo jumped onto the field and stood under the goal posts at one end. Players attempted to scare it away by kicking the ball at the kangaroo. It managed to show off its goalkeeping skills before leaving the field.

