Wallabies coach Michael Cheika invited referee Pascal Gauzere to the post-test press conference after Ireland's victory in Sydney.

More test decision controversy — a weekly occurrence in rugby these days — saw Cheika take up his right under the rules to ask the referee to face the press following the 16 - 20 defeat and series loss.

Read more:

Rugby: Ireland edge Wallabies to claim series win

The Sydney Morning Herald reported Cheika felt Australia was hard done by particularly after reserve Australian hooker Tolu Latu was nabbed for not releasing the ball after a carry. Johnny Sexton kicked the penalty for a four point advantage.

Advertisement

Cheika said: "I invited him (Gauzere) to come to the presser but he didn't want to.

"You guys have seen what happened out there, you saw the decisions, the only people who can answer the questions are the referees, not me. I'll say something and you'll say it's a biased view.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika. Photo / Getty Images.

"I think you guys saw what happened. Tolu is first there with no ruck formed and he gets awarded a penalty against him. Like I said, that's the fact."

"I don't want to be the guy who looks like: 'oh, he's a moaner'. That's how it always ends up. They can answer it themselves, to be honest.

"Across the series we've been talking about really trying to build a good rapport and have clarity around decisions and have a no excuses mentality, which I really want to maintain."

Cheika and match officials have been swapping video during the series to untangle issues and in particular tackling off the ball.

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt said: "There's always a few bounces of the ball that don't go your way and some that do go. I felt there were probably a couple of things that didn't go our way as well. It's all about perspective."

Wallaby veteran David Pocock said of the result: "Incredibly disappointing loss."