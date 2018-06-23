Another All Blacks-France test, another controversy.

Referee John Lacey played his part in an All Blacks' try in the opening half of the third test in Dunedin.

From a scrum deep inside the French half, All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith passed to Damian McKenzie who had an easy run to the tryline. However Lacey blocked the path of French halfback Baptiste Serin from attempting a tackle on the All Blacks number 10.

Replays showed that Serin was clearly blocked. Lacey went up stairs to the TMO and after just one viewing decided it was a fair try. McKenzie's try was the All Blacks' third of the half and gave the home side a 21-14 lead at halftime.

Here comes another argument about the referees helping the All Blacks after that try 🤔 — Cory Jane (@CoryJane1080) June 23, 2018

Give me the VAR any day after that #nzvfra — Grant McKavanagh (@grantmcknz) June 23, 2018

Here we go again 🤦🏽‍♂️ can’t get though a game without refereeing controversy — Dan Bowden (@danbowden_) June 23, 2018

French defender clearly obstructed. #NZLvFRA

This ref is a... pic.twitter.com/qumhqHd9Ev — James McOnie (@JamesMcOnie) June 23, 2018

- More to come...