Keen sports fans have been left out in the cold tonight, with the planned USA vs Canada ice hockey clash at Westpac Stadium postponed.

Wellington's stadium was transformed into an ice hockey rink for the international game, but a burst pipe has put a temporary freeze on the main match.

A pipe containing the agent used to freeze the ice rink burst at a critical time in the production, Westpac Stadium said in a statement earlier today.

The match in the 2018 Ice Hockey Classic was initially delayed until 7pm, but has now been postponed until noon tomorrow.

Gates were due to open at 5.30pm, but an announcement went out about 5pm saying the event was postponed.

Earlier, organisers cancelled the event entirely before the decision was made a short time ago to reschedule it.

The first match was held in Auckland last night, with the final game in Queenstown on Thursday.

ICE HOCKEY ANNOUNCEMENT: promoters for tonight’s match @WestpacStadium regret to advise they will be unable to proceed with the event this evening. Further details @ https://t.co/Zf7ckRmaTN in next 30mins. Visit staff at the main stadium box office for further info. — Ticketek New Zealand (@Ticketek_NZ) June 23, 2018