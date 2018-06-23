Can the All Blacks make it a series sweep against France? Follow live updates of the third test in Dunedin.

Playing with a dry ball under a roof in perfect conditions has everyone within the All Blacks excited about the third test against France and captain Sam Whitelock's biggest job tomorrow might be to try to curb the enthusiasm of the four new caps in particular.

Shannon Frizell and Jack Goodhue will start against France in Dunedin tomorrow, with Richie Mo'unga and Jackson Hemopo on the bench and likely to appear in the second half. All will be extremely eager to make their mark.

"The biggest challenge for any person going into a new team, especially the All Blacks, is playing their natural game. They've been selected for a reason, they're good footballers, so hopefully they just go out and play their natural game," Whitelock said today after his team's captain's run.

"They're so excited and enthusiastic to do well, if anything we have to tell them to relax a bit."

Frizell, starting at No6, is likely to move to No8 in place of Luke Whitelock in the second half, allowing fellow Highlander Hemopo to move to the blindside flank.

"He just wants to get out there," Whitelock said of 24-year-old Frizell. "He hasn't said a lot but through his actions I can see he's ready to go.

"Playing here under the roof, everyone gets excited, no matter if it's Super Rugby or what it is. This week will be no different – both sides will want to play attacking rugby."

The All Blacks' review of their performance in Wellington, a scratchy 26-13 win which clinched the series, made special mention of their lack of effectiveness at the breakdown. It is one area of improvement for tomorrow.

"There is always cause and effect," Whitelock said. "If that ball carrier can do the job, it makes that breakdown easier."

And the All Blacks skipper, a married father of a young son, said he knew a little bit about what prime minister Jacinda Ardern was going through after she had a daughter with partner Clarke Gayford yesterday.

"It's pretty cool," Whitelock said. "I was lucky enough to have a son last year and the feelings I had were awesome. No doubt they'll be going through those same feelings. Congratulations to them."