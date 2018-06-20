Dan Carter announced earlier this month that he will be venturing into the world of "high-quality brews".

When the All Black great isn't playing rugby in France with Racing 92, or hanging out with A-list celebrities, he is apparently making beer in Melbourne.

Carter took to Twitter to announce that he has started a beer company with some mates.

"I'm pumped to announce that I've started a beer company with some of my mates called [Brick Lane Brewing Co]," Carter wrote.

Advertisement

"We've been making some high-quality brews in Melbourne, currently available in Aus, and will be available in New Zealand soon."

And for his first viral marketing campaign, he enlisted another sporting great in Billy Slater.

In the video - meticulously designed to go viral - Carter challenges Slater to a kicking challenge.

At the end of the video, you realise it's an ad and that no one wins (the kicking challenge).

But the message of the ad is clear: high quality brews, with high quality bros.

Maybe everyone wins.