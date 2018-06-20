Not content with merely destroying the One Day International record book, the White Ferns have this morning made Twenty20 history as well - for only a few hours.

Led by a record-breaking innings by Suzie Bates, the White Ferns have blasted the highest score in Women's International T20 cricket, smashing 216/1 against South Africa in the first match of their Tri-Nation series in Taunton.

Already holders of the highest score in ODI cricket after bludgeoning 490/4 against Ireland, the White Ferns continued their phenomenal run with the bat to snare the T20 record just 12 days later.

However the record lasted for only a matter of hours. The format sees each team play back-to-back games once and following a 66-run loss to New Zealand, South Africa were playing England shortly after. After winning the toss England hit 250 for three, breaking the recent record by a staggering 34 runs.

The powerful New Zealand opening duo of Bates and Sophie Devine were once again to the fore as the Ferns roared past the previous record - Australia's 209/4 against England, set earlier this year.

Devine and Bates combined for the biggest partnership in Twenty20 history - adding 182 in their opening stand, as both players blasted career-best knocks.

“We knew our batting line-up was capable of something like that if we clicked.” - Suzie Bates on 216-1 (highest Women’s T20I total)#TriSeries #NZvRSA pic.twitter.com/He4ZF6Qh0i — WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) June 20, 2018

Devine smoked 73 from 48 balls, but the history was accomplished by Bates, who became the first White Fern to hit a T20 century as she unleashed, smiting 16 fours and three sixes for an unbeaten 124 off just 66 balls.

Her century came up off a mere 55 balls - the fourth fastest ever - and her eventual total was the second highest score in women's T20s, just behind Meg Lanning's 126 against Ireland.

But perhaps most impressively, Bates' knock saw her become the all-time leading scorer in women's T20 history. The century vaulted the 30-year-old past English maestro Charlotte Edwards, with her 2639 runs now placing her atop the all-time list.

Bates then plucked two sharp catches in the field as South Africa could only reach 150-6 in response, losing by 66 runs.

Join us next week for when the White Ferns hit 36 off an over while simultaneously solving world hunger.