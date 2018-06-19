It's been a morning of upsets in Group H at the Fifa World Cup with Japan and Senegal earning shock wins.

Poland and Colombia were the two top sides in the group when the draw was made for the tournament, ranked sixth and 13th respectively.

However, Colombia, who made the quarter-finals four years ago, failed to fire against Japan, going down 2-1, while Poland fell to Senegal by the same scoreline.

Japan's victory was another surprising result in an unpredictable tournament.

A costly mistake by Colombia midfielder Carlos Sanchez in the opening minutes led to a red card and a penalty, helping Japan take an early lead. Coming in the third minute, it was the second fastest red card in World Cup history and the first of this year's tournament.

Yuya Osako won a bouncing ball to begin a sequence that led to the red card and the penalty. Sanchez blocked Shinji Kagawa's shot with his extended right arm and was ejected. Kagawa then converted from the spot.

Colombia, which played with 10 men for the rest of the match, scored late in the first half on Juan Quintero's rolling but accurate free kick, which sneaked inside the right post. Osako's gritty determination led to a 73rd-minute header from Keisuke Honda's corner kick that gave Japan three points in Group H.

In the other game, Senegal became the first African team to win at this year's World Cup, defeating Poland on a first-half own-goal and a controversial second-half score by Mbaye Niang.

Senegal, back in the tournament for the first time since 2002, went ahead in the 37th minute when Thiago Cionek's attempted block of Idrissa Gueye's shot wrong-footed goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, who was picked to start over fellow Arsenal castoff Lukasz Fabianski.

Niang, who returned to the field from treatment, later beat Szczesny to double the lead in the 60th.

Grzegorz Krychowiak, whose backpass led to Senegal's second goal, headed in a free kick in the 86th minute to end Poland's streak of five straight scoreless World Cup openers.

Both teams' stars, Senegal's Sadio Mane and Poland's Robert Lewandowski, rarely threatened in quiet World Cup debuts.

Senegal is tied for the group lead with Japan, which upset Colombia 2-1 earlier. Senegal will play Japan on Sunday, when Poland meets Colombia.

- Ap