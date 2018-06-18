As England stepped out on the Volgograd Arena pitch on Monday evening, they had more than Tunisia's starting team to contend with.

Jesse Lingard, Raheem Sterling and Danny Welbeck were among a host of stars who were left frantically swatting away midges who plagued the humid air.

They clearly irritated the players as Sterling was furiously rubbing his face at one point.

Harry Maguire sprays himself with insect repellant. Photo / Getty Images

Ashley Young even resorted to wearing tracksuit bottoms instead of shorts during the warm-up - despite the sweltering heat - in a bid to combat the midges.

Officials were then seen running onto the pitch the hand out cans insect repellent in a bid to tackle the problem and allow the players to focus on the huge game ahead.

England players being given insect repellent by coaching staff. Attack of the killer flies... — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) June 18, 2018

England players using insect repellent. Tunisia not worried. Must be cos flies are only attracted to shite — Stew (@outseyuk) June 18, 2018

English players que up to use insect repellant during warm-ups. Photo / Getty Images

The Three Lions stars looked hugely grateful for the spray as the likes of Welbeck, Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold took the opportunity to cover themselves from head to toe.

That wasn't the end of the issue, however, as players from both sides continued to swat away the midges as the game got underway.

