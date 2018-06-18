England escaped an embarrassing draw to a brutish Tunisia side this morning in their opening game of the Fifa World Cup, winning 2-1.
Harry Kane sealed the deal for the English with a 91st-minute header.
Tunisian players were in tears after time was called on a match in which they were England's equals for 55 minutes.
The Africans managed to get away with a remarkable amount of infringements while defending corners throughout the game, often grappling and wrestling England's forwards.
Three Lions fans were frustrated as the Tunisian players committed several penalty-worthy fouls that warranted more scrutiny by the video assistant referee.
Social media was fired up throughout the game as users were unable to believe what they were watching.
But Kane was to be England's saviour, securing the win with his magic touch.
The winning header came as the clock had just ticked over into injury time. Standing alone at the far post, Kane guided a Harry Maguire header into the Tunisian net.
Kane first scored for England in the 11th minute before Tunisia's Ferjani Sassi equalised in the 35th from a penalty kick.
His winner came at the end of a second half during which Tunisia defended deep and nullified England's attacking intent.
The late winner would have brought a huge collective sigh of relief and English pub owners will now be in for a busy night.
- Additional reporting from AP
