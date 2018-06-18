England escaped an embarrassing draw to a brutish Tunisia side this morning in their opening game of the Fifa World Cup, winning 2-1.

Harry Kane sealed the deal for the English with a 91st-minute header.

Tunisian players were in tears after time was called on a match in which they were England's equals for 55 minutes.

The Africans managed to get away with a remarkable amount of infringements while defending corners throughout the game, often grappling and wrestling England's forwards.

Advertisement

Three Lions fans were frustrated as the Tunisian players committed several penalty-worthy fouls that warranted more scrutiny by the video assistant referee.

Social media was fired up throughout the game as users were unable to believe what they were watching.

I've attended lectures on agricultural reform that were less boring than this game. #TUNENG — Karl Sharro (@KarlreMarks) June 18, 2018

Anyone else got the England jitters? I’ve got that thing in my stomach... 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #TUNENG — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) June 18, 2018

#England couldn’t finish a biscuit at the moment let alone their dinner. — Simon Thomas (@SimonThomasSky) June 18, 2018

Not sure VAR is working tonight. Someone switch it off and back on again. #TUNENG — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) June 18, 2018

Didn’t realise this was a wrestling match? What’s the point in VAR if it doesn’t get that right? #England — Chris Lowres (@chrislowres92) June 18, 2018

The officiating for the two corners when Kane was wrestled to the ground was sensationally poor. Premier League level refereeing. #eng — Sam (@samuelJayC) June 18, 2018

But Kane was to be England's saviour, securing the win with his magic touch.

The winning header came as the clock had just ticked over into injury time. Standing alone at the far post, Kane guided a Harry Maguire header into the Tunisian net.

Kane first scored for England in the 11th minute before Tunisia's Ferjani Sassi equalised in the 35th from a penalty kick.

His winner came at the end of a second half during which Tunisia defended deep and nullified England's attacking intent.

The late winner would have brought a huge collective sigh of relief and English pub owners will now be in for a busy night.

Early days yet. Let's not get carried away everyone.

[starts polishing trophy cabinet]#TUNENG — innocent drinks (@innocent) June 18, 2018

If Tunisia don't progress some of their players have a bright future in Rugby. #ENGTUN #WorldCup — Phil (@PhilinJersey) June 18, 2018

Who was worried?! 😅 #TUNENG — The Last Leg (@TheLastLeg) June 18, 2018

- Additional reporting from AP

To get the day's top sports stories in your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here