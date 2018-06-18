It's not often Ryan Fox would have left a golf tournament having shot 14-over the card and a decent payday.

The Kiwi finished the US Open tied for 41st this morning following a final round five-over, 13 shots behind winner Brooks Koepka.

It was Fox's best finish at a major, beating his previous best of tied for 49th at the 2015 Open Championship. Fox led the field in driving distance over the four rounds, edging out Koepka with an average distance of 3.18.80.

The 31-year-old earned a payday of US$43,028 (NZ$62,119) - well over the average yearly wage in New Zealand.

Advertisement

Fellow Kiwi Tim Wilkinson took home US$27,952 (NZ40,354) after finishing tied for 48th.

Lydia Ko meanwhile secured US$135,000 ($NZ194,898) after finishing third at the latest LPGA Tour even in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.