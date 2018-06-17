Concussion symptoms have left Beauden Barrett and Vaea Fifita in serious doubt for the All Blacks' third and final test against France next weekend.

The pair will not travel to Dunedin with the squad, after leaving the pitch in the All Blacks' 26-13 win in Wellington on Saturday night with head knocks.

Barrett became the talking point of the test, after French fullback Benjamin Fall was shown a red card in the 12th minute for taking the All Blacks No.10 out in the air, causing him to land on his head.

Nathan Harris has also been ruled out of the third test as he will head home for the birth of his first child, while loose forward Liam Squire is in doubt with an shoulder injury.

Hurricanes hooker Ricky Riccitelli and Highlanders utility forward Jackson Hemopo have joined the squad as cover.

An earlier version of the story incorrectly stated that Barrett and Fifita were both confirmed to be ruled out of the third test.