Pressure is mounting on New Zealand Football around the conduct of Football Ferns coach Andreas Heraf.

NZF chief executive Andy Martin watered down suggestions of any issues with the Austrian last week, though conceded his post-game comments following the insipid 3-1 loss to Japan in Wellington a week ago were "strange" and "wrong".

He also said Heraf had the backing of the Ferns players and was confident any possible issues would be brought to his attention by captain Ali Riley. Most importantly, Martin endorsed Heraf as the right man to continue in both his roles.

"He was head and shoulders the strongest candidate [for technical director], having worked in that area," said Martin on Thursday. "We have someone with real capability and he has to perform. Our job is to support him and give him every opportunity."

Advertisement

However, Martin's view is not necessarily shared by other prominent NZF stakeholders.

The NZF board has already met once to discuss the fallout from last week's game against Japan in what has been described as a fiery discussion. They are due to meet again this week and it's unlikely to be the end of the matter.

The Herald on Sunday also understands a report was submitted by an NZF staff member to Martin at the end of the Ferns' tour to Spain this year.

That staff member, who was on the tour, outlined concerns over the team environment and culture under Heraf. It's believed the report's recommendations have yet to be acted on. The report has also yet to be formally presented to the NZF board.

Despite Martin's assurances, it's also a fact a number of the current players have issues with Heraf's approach.

They are reluctant to voice those concerns publicly for fear of repercussions from NZF. They've observed what happened to former captain Abby Erceg when she spoke out, and the dismissal of the issues raised by fellow ex-Fern Katie Duncan last week.

However, they are unlikely to be willing to continue under Heraf in the present arrangement, unless there are major changes to his approach.

Despite the Women's World Cup being a year away, some players would be willing to sacrifice that opportunity and there would be more premature retirements of New Zealand players from the international arena.

The process of Heraf gaining the Ferns job last December, soon after previous coach Tony Readings resigned following a meeting with Martin and Heraf, was allegedly far from transparent. The Herald on Sunday understands it may be the subject of a fresh inquiry by the board.

Holding both roles presents a conflict of interest in some situations, which could eventually prove damning to those who rubber-stamped the arrangement.

One former Football Fern said: "If there is something happening inside the Ferns, where are the checks and balances?

"They don't exist, because the person who is supposed to be monitoring and overseeing the head coach ... is also the head coach. It's not a good look, especially when you see what happened with the Cycling [New Zealand] situation recently.

"I would be worried if I was on the board, or the CEO, and had endorsed this and then there were player welfare issues. How do we know the environment is okay?"

Martin was travelling back from the Fifa congress in Russia and could not be contacted. The Herald on Sunday requested comment from Heraf but an NZF spokesperson said Heraf and Martin would be meeting next week and wouldn't be talking publicly until after those discussions.