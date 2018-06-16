For the second time in 12 months, a player has been sent off at Westpac Stadium.

French fullback Benjamin Fall has been red-carded in the 11th minute of the second test against the All Blacks.

Fall took out All Blacks first five-eighth Beauden Barrett as the New Zealand number 10 was contesting for the ball in the air.

After a number of replays Australian referee Angus Gardner decided Fall was not realistic in his tackle attempt as the Frenchman failed to jump, taking out Barrett's legs. With Barrett landing on his head the tackle was deemed dangerous.

Barrett left the field after the incident for a head injury assessment and did not return, being replaced by Damien McKenzie.

At the time of the tackle France were leading 3-0 after an early penalty.

Benjamin Fall's tackle that saw him get a red card. Photo / Getty
Last year Sonny Bill Williams was sent off at the same ground against the Lions.

Fall is the 12th French player to be sent off in a test match.

The incident comes after calls were made following the first test that the All Blacks should have been reduced to 14 men in Auckland. All Blacks prop Ofa Tuungafasi hit French winger Remy Grosso with a high tackle, which resulted in a double fracture to Grosso's face.

World Rugby's Citing Commissioner reviewed the tackle and gave Tuungafasi a warning, deeming it wasn't worthy of a red card.

