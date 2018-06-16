See who shone and who struggled in the All Blacks' second test win over France.

All Blacks:

15. Jordie Barrett - 7

Raking punts cleared ABs under pressure early. 40th minute try saw him narrowly avoid fusing with goal post.

14. Ben Smith - 7

Seized on crepe-thin defence in 20th minute as he sidestepped to add maple syrup by posts. Quality talk-to-hand fend.

13. Anton Lienert-Brown - 7

Continues to offer a reliable midfield port of call and injected into line with alacrity. Found Bastareaud a handful.

12. Ryan Crotty - 6

Defused Doumayrou on line in 6th minute. Skills let him down on occasion. Hard to find momentum as match meandered.

11. Rieko Ioane - 7

Scrambled to save try against 9th minute attack. Hungry for action throughout. As handy as Buck Rogers in space.

10. Beauden Barrett - 5

Overcooked a couple of kicks. Fall felled him in 12th minute as they contested the high ball. Failed concussion test.

9. Aaron Smith - 7

Gave the impression of a hotel concierge scrambling in search of perfect service in his 55-minute tenure. Pass will undergo scrutiny.

8. Luke Whitelock - 6

Snaffled French throw in 16th minute. Penalised not releasing in 28th. Stiffer challenge from opposites this week.

7. Sam Cane - 6

Penalised for pushing Parra after pass in 37th. Looked frustrated at times. Might still be regaining match fitness.

6. Liam Squire - 6

On hand to prevent 6th minute try to Doumayrou . . . just. Steady impact, but Fifita replaced him for second half.

5. Scott Barrett - 7

The sort of head-down, bum-up forward who has been the stock-in-trade of the All Black packs for decades.

4. Sam Whitelock - 8

Masterful 23rd minute sleight of hand with a leap and dummy delivery from lineout to Franks steaming through middle.

3. Owen Franks - 6

Replaced in the 34th minute, possibly due to injury. Highlight was his Moses-Red Sea moment in 23rd minute lineout.

2. Codie Taylor - 7

Accuracy at the lineout welcome. Stamina suggests he'd give Nick Willis a run for his money in home straight.

1. Joe Moody - 7

Insulation tape Alice band helped him slip defence at pace in 14th minute. Stood up Priso and found vacuum of space to score.

Reserves:

16. Nathan Harris - 6

17. Karl Tu'inukuafe - 6

18. Ofa Tuungafasi - 6

19. Vaea Fifita - 6

20. Ardie Savea - 7

21. TJ Perenara - 4

22. Damian McKenzie - 7

23. Ngani Laumape - 6

Dany Priso of France beats the tackle of Owen Franks of New Zealand. Photo / Getty

France:

15. Benjamin Fall - 4

Made magic start through attacking nous. Cut short by ref's call that he was involved in dangerous aerial tackle of Barrett.

14. Teddy Thomas - 6

Footwork suggests he'd be the best Moonwalker on the park. Defensive abilities challenged in Fall's absence.

13. Mathieu Bastareaud - 7

Solid covering tackle in 66th minute. A fair few Newtons were required to shift him at breakdown or drop him in tackles.

12. Geoffrey Doumayrou - 6

Moments of flair ignited appreciation. Spilled ball on line in 6th minute. Tackled solidly but stood up by B. Smith in 20th.

11. Gael Fickou - 6

Had pressure placed on him early with Fall guy's exit. Struggled to insert himself into the action as game advanced.

10. Anthony Belleau - 6

Looked like a Michelin-star chef with his initial direction and delegation. Task got more difficult when down a man.

9. Morgan Parra - 7

Discovered flat ball before 30th minute penalty. No signs of Tom Brady at the scene. Quality direction under pressure.

8. Kevin Gourdon - 7

Grateful to get another run from coach Brunel and delivered more energy to loose trio with handling and linking.

7. Kelian Galletier - 8

Added joie de vivre to attack after return from Top 14. Reliable lineout work and ferocious tackling offered verve.

6. Mathieu Babillot - 6

Stood up too regularly by All Black attackers like B. Smith and J. Barrett, but handy stalling ABs at breakdown.

5. Yoann Maestri - 6

Conceded possession in 2nd minute when held up. Gave Clydesdale impression with ball in hand . . . but relentless.

4. Bernard Le Roux - 6

Clean lineout takes throughout. Slipped over like untouched domino in 40th minute which saw Ioane create space.

3. Uini Atonio - 7

Looked like Wesley College's very own L'arc de Triomphe on caster wheels with ball in hand. Decent plinth in scrum.

2. Camille Chat - 5

Throw shocker in 16th minute led to added ABs pressure. Spilled ball as black blanket advanced in 46th.

1. Dany Priso - 6

Resembled a l'escargot when Moody swerved around him and left him flat-footed in 14th minute. Chugged off in 48th.

Reserves:

16. Pierre Bourgarit - 7

17. Cyril Baille - 6

18. Cedate Gomes Sa - 6

19. Paul Gabrillagues - 6

20. Alexandre Lapandry - N/A

21. Baptiste Serin - 7

22. Jules Plisson - 6

23. Maxime Medard - 6