See who shone and who struggled in the All Blacks' second test win over France.
All Blacks:
15. Jordie Barrett - 7
Raking punts cleared ABs under pressure early. 40th minute try saw him narrowly avoid fusing with goal post.
14. Ben Smith - 7
Seized on crepe-thin defence in 20th minute as he sidestepped to add maple syrup by posts. Quality talk-to-hand fend.
13. Anton Lienert-Brown - 7
Continues to offer a reliable midfield port of call and injected into line with alacrity. Found Bastareaud a handful.
12. Ryan Crotty - 6
Defused Doumayrou on line in 6th minute. Skills let him down on occasion. Hard to find momentum as match meandered.
11. Rieko Ioane - 7
Scrambled to save try against 9th minute attack. Hungry for action throughout. As handy as Buck Rogers in space.
10. Beauden Barrett - 5
Overcooked a couple of kicks. Fall felled him in 12th minute as they contested the high ball. Failed concussion test.
9. Aaron Smith - 7
Gave the impression of a hotel concierge scrambling in search of perfect service in his 55-minute tenure. Pass will undergo scrutiny.
8. Luke Whitelock - 6
Snaffled French throw in 16th minute. Penalised not releasing in 28th. Stiffer challenge from opposites this week.
7. Sam Cane - 6
Penalised for pushing Parra after pass in 37th. Looked frustrated at times. Might still be regaining match fitness.
6. Liam Squire - 6
On hand to prevent 6th minute try to Doumayrou . . . just. Steady impact, but Fifita replaced him for second half.
5. Scott Barrett - 7
The sort of head-down, bum-up forward who has been the stock-in-trade of the All Black packs for decades.
4. Sam Whitelock - 8
Masterful 23rd minute sleight of hand with a leap and dummy delivery from lineout to Franks steaming through middle.
3. Owen Franks - 6
Replaced in the 34th minute, possibly due to injury. Highlight was his Moses-Red Sea moment in 23rd minute lineout.
2. Codie Taylor - 7
Accuracy at the lineout welcome. Stamina suggests he'd give Nick Willis a run for his money in home straight.
1. Joe Moody - 7
Insulation tape Alice band helped him slip defence at pace in 14th minute. Stood up Priso and found vacuum of space to score.
Reserves:
16. Nathan Harris - 6
17. Karl Tu'inukuafe - 6
18. Ofa Tuungafasi - 6
19. Vaea Fifita - 6
20. Ardie Savea - 7
21. TJ Perenara - 4
22. Damian McKenzie - 7
23. Ngani Laumape - 6
France:
15. Benjamin Fall - 4
Made magic start through attacking nous. Cut short by ref's call that he was involved in dangerous aerial tackle of Barrett.
14. Teddy Thomas - 6
Footwork suggests he'd be the best Moonwalker on the park. Defensive abilities challenged in Fall's absence.
13. Mathieu Bastareaud - 7
Solid covering tackle in 66th minute. A fair few Newtons were required to shift him at breakdown or drop him in tackles.
12. Geoffrey Doumayrou - 6
Moments of flair ignited appreciation. Spilled ball on line in 6th minute. Tackled solidly but stood up by B. Smith in 20th.
11. Gael Fickou - 6
Had pressure placed on him early with Fall guy's exit. Struggled to insert himself into the action as game advanced.
10. Anthony Belleau - 6
Looked like a Michelin-star chef with his initial direction and delegation. Task got more difficult when down a man.
9. Morgan Parra - 7
Discovered flat ball before 30th minute penalty. No signs of Tom Brady at the scene. Quality direction under pressure.
8. Kevin Gourdon - 7
Grateful to get another run from coach Brunel and delivered more energy to loose trio with handling and linking.
7. Kelian Galletier - 8
Added joie de vivre to attack after return from Top 14. Reliable lineout work and ferocious tackling offered verve.
6. Mathieu Babillot - 6
Stood up too regularly by All Black attackers like B. Smith and J. Barrett, but handy stalling ABs at breakdown.
5. Yoann Maestri - 6
Conceded possession in 2nd minute when held up. Gave Clydesdale impression with ball in hand . . . but relentless.
4. Bernard Le Roux - 6
Clean lineout takes throughout. Slipped over like untouched domino in 40th minute which saw Ioane create space.
3. Uini Atonio - 7
Looked like Wesley College's very own L'arc de Triomphe on caster wheels with ball in hand. Decent plinth in scrum.
2. Camille Chat - 5
Throw shocker in 16th minute led to added ABs pressure. Spilled ball as black blanket advanced in 46th.
1. Dany Priso - 6
Resembled a l'escargot when Moody swerved around him and left him flat-footed in 14th minute. Chugged off in 48th.
Reserves:
16. Pierre Bourgarit - 7
17. Cyril Baille - 6
18. Cedate Gomes Sa - 6
19. Paul Gabrillagues - 6
20. Alexandre Lapandry - N/A
21. Baptiste Serin - 7
22. Jules Plisson - 6
23. Maxime Medard - 6