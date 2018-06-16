Auckland's Rangitoto College's First XV has ditched its pre-match haka following a tirade of cyberbullying which left the team as "emotional wrecks".

Footage divided sports fans after a video of their haka showdown with Westlake Boys' XV with some comments stating that they should "never do a haka again".

The father of Rangitoto's acting captain Te Ngaio Cleave, Martin Cleave told Stuff that the impact of the comments had been devastating.

"I don't think the critics realise, they're actually dealing with kids here ... they don't know how to deal with this," Cleave said.

"The negative impact has been enormous. I've asked the boys and they've said they will never do a haka again."

The video was published on Facebook by Haati Grassroots Rugby last month and displayed both teams' haka.

Revealers were split on the performance with many quick to criticise.

"Wow ... It felt like I was watching a square dance at the local country club," one critic said.

"The hell was that? Rushing your actions, and couldn't even keep up with your lyrics man.

Learn to do it with pride, not speed," another wrote. "That is embarrassing from both teams."

Te Ngaio Cleave told Stuff the team was so surprised that people could be so mean.

"The feeling is not great ... you think you've done something really good but you hear 'you've done a terrible job … never do it again'", Te Ngaio said.

"It took us by surprise that people would be brutal and mean."

NZME Māori issues specialist Moehau Hodges-Tai told the Herald that while both schools' haka were a hard watch, he'd prefer them to attempt it rather than shy away from not doing it at all.

"It's a hard one to watch. I grew up speaking te reo first, and grew up immersed in Māori culture so I can feel the pain of what some people might think of it.

"But for me and in my experience I'd rather them try. I see the intention behind it is to give 100 per cent so kudos for that.

"The pronunciation and the performance might not be quite there but it's an easy fix with getting a haka specialist involved with the school so they can fix up some of the smaller things.

"But I think it is a positive thing for New Zealand and good on them for getting out there and doing the haka. I'm not going to say don't do it like some other people. It's always positive to get out there and give it a crack.

"I'd rather they do it wrong and learn from it and get better for next time."

Hodges-Tai believes that the schools should now channel the criticism and use it to better improve the standard of haka performed around the country.

