Not even LeBron James could carry a team quite like this kid.
Twelve-year-old Olivier Rioux, who stands at a towering 2.08m (6'10"), has gone viral after his highlight tape was posted to Twitter.
In what could be the biggest mismatch in sports history, the Canadian basketball player astonishingly stands at the same height as NBA all-star Anthony Davis, and is just 5cm shorter than Kiwi Steven Adams. (LeBron James, by the way, is 2.03m, or 6'8").
Effortlessly dunking the ball without even needing to jump, the boy dominates his opponents left, right, and centre.
And already taller than most NBA players, Rioux can dunk, block, and rebound with relative ease.
In less than 24 hours the video sent has Twitter users into a frenzy.