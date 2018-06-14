Not even LeBron James could carry a team quite like this kid.

Twelve-year-old Olivier Rioux, who stands at a towering 2.08m (6'10"), has gone viral after his highlight tape was posted to Twitter.

LMFAOOOOOOOOO this 12 year old is 6’10” playing on 8-foot rims looking like prime Olajuwon pic.twitter.com/po8jp7ejYX — #Mickstape (Scary Hours) (@MickstapeShow) June 14, 2018

In what could be the biggest mismatch in sports history, the Canadian basketball player astonishingly stands at the same height as NBA all-star Anthony Davis, and is just 5cm shorter than Kiwi Steven Adams. (LeBron James, by the way, is 2.03m, or 6'8").

Effortlessly dunking the ball without even needing to jump, the boy dominates his opponents left, right, and centre.

And already taller than most NBA players, Rioux can dunk, block, and rebound with relative ease.

In less than 24 hours the video sent has Twitter users into a frenzy.

His mom when they ask for his birth certificate every game. pic.twitter.com/wExjpcYsBh — Do Better Tomorrow 🤬😡 (@lsbhnst) June 14, 2018

The fact he is staring kids down after he blocked them and is probably almost 2 feet taller than some of them is so disrespectful 😂 — Rob Torino (@RobertT6197) June 14, 2018

If I was his coach I would bench him so fast after he took that jump shot. — Sil (@sdotthehustla) June 14, 2018