A naked streaker who invaded the pitch during an NRL rugby league match in Christchurch on Saturday denied alcohol was behind his actions, telling a court today, "I probably would've done it sober as well."

Royce Wilbur Edwards, 21, sprung from the stands at a packed AMI Stadium to run onto the field during the high-profile NZ Warriors vs Manly Sea Eagles game.

He slipped on the wet grass before he was tackled by security guards.

Today at Christchurch District Court, the labourer from Rolleston admitted behaving in a disorderly manner and was fined the maximum $1000.

The police summary of facts says Edwards streaked in front of a crowd of 17,000, which included many families with young children.

Edwards told police he'd been drinking alcohol when he took his clothes off and ran across the field.

The match was delayed while he made "continued attempts" to evade security staff.

He later told police that he ran onto the field to "try and win a trip".

There were chuckles from the public gallery this morning when the summary was read to the court.

The Community Magistrate raised concerns that his actions offended families and young children, adding that he was sure alcohol was behind his decision.

But Edwards denied that, saying: "Not so much. I probably would've done it sober as well."

Edwards apologised to "anyone who didn't agree with what I did".