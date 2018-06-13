Spain's football team has been plunged into chaos just over 24 hours out from the start of the FIFA World Cup, with the Spanish football federation firing manager Julen Lopetegui.

Spanish FA chiefs were left furious following Lopetegui being announced as Real Madrid boss, and the decision was made tonight to fire him, despite their first World Cup game being just two days away.

Lopetegui was let go a day after Real Madrid announced him as its new manager beginning after the World Cup.

Spain hastily called a press conference as reports emanated that the head of the Spanish FA, Luis Rubiales, was left outraged by the timing of the Real Madrid announcement.

'We have been forced to dispense with the national coach, we wish him the best of luck,' said Rubiales.

'The Spanish national team is the team of all the Spaniards. We only found out just five minutes before that he was leaving for Madrid.'

The press conference was delayed by almost an hour and the players pleaded with Rubiales for Lopetegui to keep his job.

Members of the Spain squad, led by Los Blancos skipper Sergio Ramos, eventually failed in their bid to keep the coach in his role and it was announced shortly after that Lopetegui will indeed leave his current position with immediate effect.

Lopetegui signed a deal with Spain until 2020 on May 22 but Real Madrid have swooped for his services and he has agreed to join the Spanish giants after the Russia tournament.

One of Rubiales' first tasks in his role was to extend Lopetegui's contract, and now the Spain boss has reneged by signing a deal with Madrid, the Spanish FA chief was concerned he has been played a fool.