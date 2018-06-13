All Black halfback TJ Perenara has announced his engagement to his long-time girlfriend Greer Samuel.

The Hurricanes captain posted a photo with his now fiancée on Instagram earlier today with the caption "When you ask your best friend to marry you and she says yes".

Perenara, who made his All Blacks debut in 2014 against England, has been with Samuel for seven strong years and the couple currently live together in Wellington.

Perenara, who has played 43 tests for the national side, came off the All Blacks bench last week in the first test against France, after recently recovering from a knee injury.

TJ Perenara has played 43 caps for the All Blacks. Photo / Getty Images

After rupturing his medial cruciate ligament, Perenara spent a month on the sideline before returning to the Hurricanes' starting side last month against the Queensland Reds.

Perenara also took over the captaincy role with the Super Rugby side after Brad Shields was selected in the England squad to tour South Africa.

The All Blacks will play their second test against France this Saturday night at Wellington's Westpac Stadium.