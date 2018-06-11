The people behind 'Bad Lip Reading' on YouTube are back at it again, this time they set their sights on the NBA.

New Zealand basketballer Steven Adams features alongside of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant in the hilarious video.

Actors have overdubbed alternative versions of real on-court conversations, covering topics like magic potions, Illuminati and what Westbrook really said to fans.

The NBA is the latest in a long line of targets for Bad Lip Reading, including the NFL and the Royal Wedding.

The five-minute video is a fine substitute for the lack of NBA action. Take a look below.

