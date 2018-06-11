The hits keep coming for England rugby coach Eddie Jones.

England have fallen to fourth in the latest World Rugby rankings following Sunday's 42-39 thrilling defeat to the Springboks. Australia have leapfrogged England into third after beating Ireland on Saturday in Brisbane.

The All Blacks remain number one, a spot they have held since 2009, while Ireland hold second.

England has made vast improvements under Jones since failing to make it out of pool play at the 2015 World Cup which saw them fall to an all-time low ranking of eighth.

A year ago they were ranked second in the world and were and gaining on top ranked New Zealand. But four straight test losses in 2018 has seen the team slide down the rankings.

It could get worse with Wales just 0.05 ranking points behind in fifth. Another victory over Argentina for Warren Gatland's men this weekend, followed by another England defeat would see another change in the rankings.

World Rugby rankings

1 - New Zealand 93.99

2 - Ireland 88.05

3 - Australia 86.56

4 - England 85.19

5 - Wales 85.13

6 - Scotland 83.83

7 - South Africa 83.81

8 - France 79.10

9 - Fiji 77.93

10 - Argentina 77.54