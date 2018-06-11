Footage has emerged of a streaker getting his kit off before making a brave 80m dash across AMI stadium during the Warriors victory over the Sea Eagles on Saturday.

The hearty streaker could be seen taking his shirt and undies off in the 65th minute just moments after David Fusitu'a had scored in the corner, distracting security guards around the ground.

One fan can be heard saying: "Is he getting naked?" with another responding "yeah, bro!"

Wearing just his socks, the streaker got up from his seat, jumped out of the stand and over the advertising boards and made a quick dash to freedom.

With no security guard in sight, the streaker can be seen waving his arms at the crowd and dancing around as he sprinted towards the other corner of the stadium.

The streaker can be seen getting his kit off in his seat. Photo / Facebook

With just his socks at hand, the streaker made a mad dash for the field much to the delight of the fans. Photo / Facebook

Thousands cheered as the streaker made a beeline towards the security guards.

Enjoying his dash for freedom, the streaker waved his arms about and gave the crowd a little goose step. Photo / Facebook

But after beating one guard, the streaker's night came to an unfortunate end after he slipped over and was mauled by three security guards.

After beating two security guards the man's 20 seconds of fame came to an end after slipping over and getting mauled. Photo / Facebook

The video, which was posted to social media, has been viewed more than 78,000 times in just two days.

Fans shared their love for the streaker, with many laughing at the incident.

"Haha the security guard was f**king day dreaming, he even waved at him" one person wrote.

Another said: "Got the better part of 80m too! More running metres than the Manly forward pack!"

He wasn't the only streaker to grace our TV screens after two rugby fans were arrested after streaking during the All Blacks victory over France at Eden Park on Saturday.

The two men seized an opportunity in broken play in the second half after the All Blacks scored a try and Beauden Barrett was preparing to kick the conversion.

One came over the dead-ball line from the western end of Eden Park and didn't even make it to the try line before he was snapped up by security.

Police escort a streaker off Eden Park. Photo / Getty Images

The second came a minute later from the south stand around the 22m line and was soon pounced on by a security guard.

Scott Barrett, Anton Lienert-Brown and Rieko Ioane watch on. Photo / Getty Images

Eden Park erupted as the second made his way on to the pitch, receiving smiles from onlooking All Black Rieko Ioane.

Going by Reikos face when looking at the streaker it must be really cold at AB/ France game #AllBlacks #littlestreaker — Marise Murrie (@mdmurrie) June 9, 2018

Last year a streaker evaded security to make it onto the field were Brodie Retallick was snapped laughing at the darter.

Retallick later revealed he thought about tackling the streaker, but "wasn't keen on tackling a naked man".

Pitch invasion carries a $5000 maximum fine.