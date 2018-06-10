Yesterday, New Zealand born UFC fighter Robert Whittaker defeated Cuban Yoel Romero in a controversial split judges decision.

Today, it has been revealed the middleweight champion fought four and a half rounds with a broken thumb.

Breaking his right thumb in the first round, Whittaker ended the fight having taken 111 strikes and handing out 128 of his own for a new middleweight, five-round record.

The title belt fight was degraded to a regular showdown after Romero made headlines the day before after he weighed in over the 83.9kg limit.

Scans of Robert Whittaker's hand after the fight. Photo / Instagram @graciejiujitsusmeatongrange

Both fighters were admitted to hospital following the fight, with Whittaker bagging US$100,000 in bonuses and the respect of every UFC fan on the planet.

Everyone except Romero it seems, who believes that he deserved to win the bout.

The devastating Cuban slogger landed some impressive shots on Whittaker, including several shots on the chin.

Two of three judges scored the fight 48-47 in favour of Whittaker, with the other having Romero winning by the same margin.

The 41-year-old criticised officials for their selection and then attacked them for denying him the chance at a third attempt to make the weight.

From his hospital bed, Romero declared "I am the champ" after losing the fight.

"Tonight, I don't feel that I lost," Romero said in a video shared to his Facebook.

"I am the champ. It's like the movie, like Rocky Marciano. Today, I am black Rocky, the people's champ."

