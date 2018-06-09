Sonny Bill Williams is a surprise possibility to be available for the All Blacks in the third test against France in Dunedin in a fortnight.

The midfielder had surgery on his right knee only 10 days ago, but such is his quick recovery that the medical staff have given him the all-clear to start running already.

He will miss next Saturday's test in Wellington, with Ryan Crotty and Anton Lienert-Brown likely to be retained in the midfield should they back up okay from last night's 52-11 victory over France at Eden Park.

Williams will probably wear the No12 jersey in Dunedin, with Crotty moved to centre. It's good news for the All Blacks and Hansen, and it comes on the back of confirmation that neither Ofa Tu'ungafasi nor Sam Cane will be cited following a high tackle on France wing Remy Grosso that left him with a fractured skull.

There is bad news though for Crusaders loose forward Jordan Taufua, a player yet to play a test and ruled out of the series due to a torn calf muscle.

Blues player Williams had the operation to remove a bone chip from his knee and he was missed badly during his franchise's defeat to the Rebels at Eden Park last weekend.

Should he be fit, Williams' inclusion in the starting line-up will do little for France's morale following their final quarter collapse in the first test when they let in seven tries.