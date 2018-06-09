Two rugby fans will be nursing themselves physically and emotionally after streaking during a brisk Auckland evening at Eden Park last night.

The two men seized an opportunity in broken play in the second half after the All Blacks scored a try and Beauden Barrett was preparing to kick the conversion.

One came over the dead-ball line from the western end of Eden Park and didn't even make it to the try line before he was snapped up by security.

Police escort a streaker off Eden Park. Photo / Getty Images

The second came a minute later from the south stand around the 22-metre line and was soon pounced on by a security guard.

Eden Park erupted as the second made his way onto the pitch, receiving smiles from onlooking All Black Rieko Ioane.

Going by Reikos face when looking at the streaker it must be really cold at AB/ France game #AllBlacks #littlestreaker — Marise Murrie (@mdmurrie) June 9, 2018

Scott Barrett, Anton Lienert-Brown and Rieko Ioane watch on. Photo / Getty Images

Last year a streaker evaded security to make it onto the field were Brodie Retallick was snapped laughing at the darter.

Retallick later revealed he thought about tackling the streaker, but 'wasn't keen on tackling a naked man'.

The interruption shifted the attention away from the French side who were suffering at the hands of the All Blacks who went on to win 52-11.

