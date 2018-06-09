See who shone and who struggled in the All Blacks' win over France.

All Blacks:

15. Jordie Barrett - 7

Outstanding under high ball. Made a happy meal of French defence on occasion with his array of skills.

14. Ben Smith - 6

Scooped up counter-attacking chance in 7th minute and fed . . . Grosso. Weaved his way into the match better later.

13. Anton Lienert-Brown - 7

Top feed in 22nd minute to set up Beauden Barrett's try. A solid hinge in midfield capable of straightening and bending as required.

12. Ryan Crotty - 7

Secure in 22nd minute going to ground but enabled the try to evolve from the next phase. Settled midfield well.

11. Rieko Ioane - 7

Had an eye for a gap. Intuitively went blind in 61st minute and scored. Put French away in 74th by streaking to the line.

10. Beauden Barrett - 7

Top tackle of Thomas in 7th minute. Clearances, balance and flair gathered momentum as game advanced.

9. Aaron Smith - 5

Back chat cost 10m and gifted 20th minute penalty. Ran an obstructive line stopping 37th minute try.

8. Luke Whitelock - 8

Rose like a well-serviced elevator as a lineout option. Ran off the back of the scrum with energy and owned turnovers.

7. Sam Cane - 7

Direct approach with carries that shunted a fair distance as he rebuilt his match fitness. Suffered head knock in high tackle.

6. Liam Squire - 6

Cleared the ruck of debris like a nightclub bouncer. Solid, given he's been short of a gallop under the thumb injury.

5. Scott Barrett - 7

Mobility a welcome feature especially with the offload leading to his brother's try. Low body position into rucks.

4. Sam Whitelock - 7

Buried Thomas in 70th minute to let him know who was the All Blacks boss. Welcome return from concussion.

3. Owen Franks - 6

Bushwhacker #1 maintained a solid presence. Endured an honest battle with Priso in scrum.

2. Codie Taylor - 8

Crabbed well upfield with ball. Gutterboard lineout throwing accuracy in lineout. Link work finished and scored tries.

1. Joe Moody - 6

Bushwhacker #2 spilt flat Aaron Smith pass in 46th and was replaced by Tu'inukuafe — delivering an amazing footy story.

Reserves:

16. Nathan Harris - 7

17. Karl Tu'inukuafe - 7

18. Ofa Tuungafasi - 7

19. Vaea Fifita - N/A

20. Ardie Savea - 7

21. TJ Perenara - 7

22. Damian McKenzie - 8

23. Ngani Laumape - 8

Morgan Parra was solid for France. Photo / Photosport

France:

15. Maxime Medard - 6

Played Frogger with defence on occasion. Defused try in 52nd like a Champs Elysees waiter saving a tray of drinks.

14. Teddy Thomas - 7

Slinky runner with moves that could've passed muster at Studio 54. Sealed off potential try in 11th. Chased Ioane hard.

13. Mathieu Bastareaud - 6

Struggled for pace. A touch of Jake Heke's "too much weights, not enough speedwork". Monster Crotty tackle.

12. Geoffrey Doumayrou - 6

Foiled try in 11th minute as Crotty looked for support. Might need to demonstrate more je ne sais quoi flair next week.

11. Remy Grosso - 7

Seized the moment when Parra came late to ruck. Ben Smith fed him a gift intercept. Handy back-of-lineout take in 29th.

10. Anthony Belleau - 6

Proved a steady helmsman as the French navigated their way to a 11-8 halftime lead. Fed outsides well.

9. Morgan Parra - 7

Solid tackles, accurate boot. Perfect, low punch of a penalty in the 36th minute to take his side into halftime lead.

8. Kevin Gourdon - 6

Not too many Gourdon bleu moments, but put together a solid 80 minutes despite ABs juggernaut rolling on.

7. Fabien Sanconnie - 5

Struggled for pace around the field and missed tackles. Gave the impression he was on stilts with ball in hand.

6. Judicael Cancoriet - 6

Ran lively lines to pressure ABs defence early, but struggled more as Eden Park fortress spell took hold.

5. Yoann Maestri - 6

Good early take and offered a reliable lineout target. Powerful legs drove through mauls early, but hard to sustain.

4. Paul Gabrillagues - 6

Offered toil in the tight, included fleecing Taylor of possession in 43rd. Binned in 51st for debatable high tackle.

3. Uini Atonio - 6

The Wesley College alumnus channelled a block of granite in scrum across a 44-minute tenure.

2. Camille Chat - 7

Blew through rucks like he had nine lives. Gave the impression of being on a hot tin roof with the ball in hand.

1. Dany Priso - 7

Looked like a piano rolling down Baldwin St when he picked up a chargedown and weaved down field. Offered scrum parity.

Reserves:

16. Adrien Pélissié - 5

17. Cyril Baille - N/A

18. Rabah Slimani - N/A

19. Bernard Le Roux - N/A

20. Alexandre Lapandry -6

21. Baptiste Serin - 6

22. Jules Plisson - 6

23. Gael Fickou - 6