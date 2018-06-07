All Whites 2 India 1

Moses Dyer has been New Zealand's unlikely goalscoring hero as the All Whites beat hosts India 2-1 to move to the verge of the final at the four-nation Intercontinental Cup in Mumbai.

Handed his first action of the tournament as a late second half substitute, the Manakau United utility scored his first international goal in the 86th minute of an entertaining clash to give his side a deserved victory.

New Zealand will meet India again in Monday's final unless Kenya beat Chinese Taipei by three or more goals in the final pool game tomorrow morning.

In easily their most impressive performance of the tournament, the All Whites were comfortably the better team, enjoying the majority of possession and having twice as many shots as their hosts.

The first goalscoring action happened during a frenetic start to the second half. Having created very little in the first 45 minutes, India took the lead when debutant New Zealand goalkeeper Michael Woud left his penalty area to make what appeared to be a regulation clearance from a back-pass.

Instead, he slammed the ball straight into advancing attacker Sunil Chhetri who knew nothing about it as the ball cannoned off his leg and into an empty net to the delight of a sizeable home crowd.

But Woud's blushes lasted just ninety seconds.

At the other end, New Zealand's standout player at the tournament Sarpreet Singh threaded a delightful pass to Andre de Jong who finished with aplomb, slotting the ball calmly past the advancing goalkeeper to mark his starting debut with a well-taken goal. It was the first time the hosts had conceded at the tournament.

De Jong's father Fred scored three times for New Zealand in a 21-game international career during the 1980's and 90's, and his son looked immediately at home on the international stage. In his first action on this tour, he linked well with fellow attackers Myer Bevan and Singh to cause constant problems for the home defence.

Singh was also the provider for the winning goal, his pass finding Dyer, who turned on the penalty spot to squeeze his shot past the advancing goalkeeper for the game's decisive strike.



As they had in their previous two outings, New Zealand dominated proceedings in the first half without reward, laying siege to the Indian goal and creating a plethora of chances.

In the seven minutes leading up to the 35-minute mark, the All Whites had no fewer than five goalscoring opportunities with Singh (twice), Bevan (twice) and skipper for the day Cam Howieson all coming close to opening the scoring.

Coach Fritz Schmid made four changes to the side that beat Chinese Taipei on Wednesday, including a third change in as many matches in goal, with Sunderland teenager Woud making his international debut.

Captain Tom Doyle was ruled out through injury with Sam Brotherton taking his place at centre-back, midfielder Tim Payne came back into the starting side and de Jong saw his first action of the tournament.

Schmid will take great heart from New Zealand's constant improvement throughout the tournament and will feel his side deserves to contest the final on Monday morning.

India 1 (Chhetri 47')

New Zealand 2 (De Jong 49', Dyer 86')

New Zealand: Woud, Gulley, N Boxall (Mitchell), Brotherton, Cacace, Payne (Hudson-Wihongi), Howieson, J.Ingham (Cameron), De Jong (Dyer), Singh (Ridenton), Bevan (Billingsley)

Subs not used: Crocombe, Tzanev, Lewis, Rufer, D.Ingham.