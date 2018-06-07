Warriors forward Jazz Tevaga is recovering from a shoulder operation after a cancer scare had him fearing the worst throughout the first half of the NRL season.

The 22-year-old utility is unavailable for Saturday's clash against Manly in Christchurch after undergoing surgery last week to have a potentially cancerous growth removed.

The operation was successful and Tevaga will go in for a check-up with the specialist tomorrow and hopes to be cleared to return to training over the weekend in preparation for next Friday's match against the Cowboys in Townsville.

Tevaga is relieved the growth was discovered early as he was unaware of the problem until a teammate spotted the lump on the back of his shoulder prior to the Warriors' Anzac Day loss to Melbourne.

"It wasn't troubling me. I didn't know it was there. One of the boys noticed it when we were in the sheds and told me," said Tevaga.

"The team doctor had a look at it and said we had better get it checked out and I went in for an MRI scan."

The tough as nails hooker/lock admits he was worried sick after the scan revealed the need to have a follow-up biopsy to determine whether the growth was cancerous or benign.

It was a couple of stressful weeks before Tevaga eventually received the good news with the test results revealing his health was in no immediate danger.

"I went in for a biopsy midweek before the Tigers game and the test came back saying it was nothing, but that I needed to get it removed before it turned nasty," he said.

"I missed the Tigers match because they didn't want me to get a knock on it and have it bleed, because then it could spread and they could have to remove more.

"I was shitting myself about it though, just not knowing. My mum was worried, we all were. I've had a good support crew around me but that didn't really stop me from thinking the worst.

"I got booked in to get it all sorted over the bye and now I'm hoping to be back next week."

Tevaga is grateful for the support of his loved ones and friends and the understanding of coach Stephen Kearney, whose family dealt with a similar scare last year.

"Mooks was really good. Obviously he went through a similar situation and he had nothing but support for me and made sure my headspace was alright.

"But my family and all the boys have had my back and were all visiting me and checking in so that was good."

Kearney admits it was a worrying time for everyone at the Warriors and believes the ordeal has had a lasting impact on Tevaga.

"It was a scare for him. It was a scare for all of us actually," said Kearney.

"He's a good kid and I think he's come a long way in the last 18 months.

"I think he's finding a bit out about himself and I know it shook him up early when he didn't have the results."

Tevaga is now itching to get back on the field and hopes he can make a push to add to his four test caps for Samoa in their upcoming Pacific clash against Tonga in Sydney on June 23.

"If I play next week then I'll be available for selection.

"I have to get a clearance from the doctor on Friday, and hopefully if that's all good I'll train Saturday and Sunday and all next week ahead of the Cowboys game."

