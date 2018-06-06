Wallabies head coach Michael Cheika has explained why he banned players from using headphones around game time.

Cheika has employed a few old school tactics to ready his team for what will be a difficult three-test series against Ireland.

Writing in a column for the Players Voice, Cheika spoke about the need to maintain focus "in this era of technology and connectivity".

"We have a few simple rituals about getting connected at the Wallabies," Cheika wrote.

"When we're eating together, there are no phones. Everyone greets each other by shaking hands in the morning. And there are no headphones around game time.

"When I came back from overseas to coach the Tahs, I was watching the players during the trials. They all had the headphones on before games. I asked them why. No one said anything at first, but I pushed them. 'Are you listening to the answer to the game? Is it a mantra? What is it?'"

Despite protests from his players, Cheika was adamant that music won't win you games and has stuck with the policy ever since.

"'It's pump-up music,' someone said.

"'Righto,' I answered. 'We're going to trial brushing the headphones. I want you to talk to your teammates. I can guarantee you Cyndi Lauper won't win you the game.'

"I said the last bit as an attempted gee-up, but none of them knew who Cyndi Lauper was! In any case, it's a policy that worked and something I've stuck with ever since."

Cheika also argued for the value of traditional ideas and said technology can sometimes be a disadvantage.

"I often find myself quite conflicted between my traditional beliefs about what constitutes good footy and the constant technological, psychological and sports science breakthroughs happening around the world.

"I think it's a healthy thing. It means you're open to being challenged.

"What I do know is this: the technology has to work for you, not the other way around.

"Arnie was right about Skynet."

Cheika will hope new Wallaby Pete Samu will be Australia's terminator, after finally resolving a much-publicised tug-of-war with New Zealand Rugby over his contract.

The Wallabies take on Ireland at Suncorp Stadium in the first of a three-game series.