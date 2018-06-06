New South Wales claimed a State of Origin series lead with a come-from-behind 22-12 game one win over Queensland in Melbourne tonight.

Left wing Josh Addo-Carr scored the match-winner for the Blues 11 minutes from fulltime after fellow debutant backs Latrell Mitchell and wing Tom Trbojevic crossed to see the Blues fight back from 12-8 down early in the second half in front of 87,122 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Brad Fittler coached Blues enjoyed a 8-6 halftime lead after fullback James Tedesco scored the opening try before Queensland replied through an intercept try to wing Valentine Holmes, in a seesawing first half that saw waves of possession dictate momentum to either side.

For the first time since 2003, Queensland were without any of their 'Big Four' star players following the representative retirements of Cameron Smith, Cooper Cronk and Johnathan Thurston and the injury enforced absence of fullback Billy Slater.

Queensland centre Greg Inglis did everything he could to lift his side in his first game as captain in his 31st Origin match, making a series of powerful runs and crunching tackles in an aggressive performance.

It wasn't enough however, and the result leaves the Blues within touching distance of their first series win since 2014.

The Blues battled to get off their own line early on but were first to score off the boot of Maloney after building pressure on the Maroons' goal line defence through two forced restarts.

Maloney was a key figure for New South Wales, with the veteran playmaker taking a leading hand in guiding their attack alongside rookie No 7 Nathan Cleary.

Queensland missed a chance with cenetre Will Chambers spilling a pass from second-rower Felise Kafusi and the Blues made them pay two tackles later with new dummy half Damien Cook and Maloney splitting the defence through the middle to put Tedesco over after 22 minutes.

Queensland were tiring as the Blues continued to attack when Maloney's long pass found Holmes who went 80 metres to score before converting his own try to breathe life into the Maroons.

The Blues began the second half on the back foot when Maloney was penalised for a forward pass and from the ensuing set centre Dane Gagai won the race to halfback Ben Hunt's grubber to the ingoal before Holmes converted from near touch to push the Maroons out to a four point lead.

Gagai's try out wide early in the second-half looked ominous for the Blues, but in the end they finished all over the Maroons, with Mitchell and Addo-Carr both denied doubles in the final minutes.

NSW 22 (James Tedesco, Latrell Mitchell, Tom Trbojevic, Josh Addo-Carr tries; James Maloney 2 con, 1 pen)

Queensland 12 (Valentine Holmes, Dane Gagai tries; Holmes 2 cons)