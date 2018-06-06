Follow live updates of State of Origin as Queensland and New South Wales kick off the 2018 edition.

New South Wales starts strong favourites to kick off State of Origin's new era with a win.

Queensland will not have Cameron Smith, Johnathan Thurston, Cooper Cronk or Billy Slater in their team for the first time since 2003.

The Blues have also ushered in a new era under rookie coach Brad Fittler with a record 11 State of Origin debutants named to face Queensland in the series opener at the MCG.

Queensland rugby league legend Wally Lewis says a Queensland victory in Game 1 at the MCG would be the "biggest upset in State of Origin history".

The Maroons cult hero declared he is pessimistic ahead of the series opener, admitting the speed in the NSW backline concerns him.

With Queensland missing Billy Slater, Cameron Smith, Cooper Cronk and Johnathan Thurston, some bookmakers have Queensland at their highest price ever offered for Queensland in head to head betting.

Lewis says it will be a famous result if Kevin Walters can lead the team to a win in Melbourne.

"If the Maroons win this one it would be the biggest upset in State of Origin history," Lewis told Macquarie Sports Radio.

"They are regarded as not much chance at all. I've seen some underdogs get up previously, especially Queenslanders, but they will need to be at their best to win this one."

Meanwhile, Queensland great Paul Vautin says Queensland can exploit NSW's inexperience after coach Brad Fittler selected 11 debutants for the series opener.

"You blood that many first up in a team, they're not going to know about the combinations or each other. That takes a lot of time," he said.

"It's unknown territory for both teams tonight."

