Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is in major doubt for Saturday's NRL clash against Manly in Christchurch as he battles to overcome an ankle injury.

The 25-year-old fullback took limited part in training on a cold and wet afternoon at Mt Smart Stadium today, after suffering the injury late in the Warriors' 30-10 loss to South Sydney 11 days ago.

Initially the injury was not believed to be serious but Tuivasa-Sheck has been on restricted duties since the players returned from the break over last week's bye round. He only managed some light running away from the rest of the side with the rehab group, before finishing today's session early.

Backline utility Peta Hiku ran in his place at fullback after yesterday being named to play at centre, but it remains to be seen whether he has to cover the No 1 role against the Sea Eagles at AMI Stadium.

"[Tuivasa-Sheck] had a run today and didn't look so good so we just have to wait and see how he pulls up over the next little bit," said coach Stephen Kearney.

"We'll try and give him as long as we can but it didn't look real good for him today. But we'll see he could pull up better tomorrow."

The uncertainty over Tuivasa-Sheck's availability comes just as the side welcomes halfback Shaun Johnson back after a month out with his own ankle injury.

The 27-year-old playmaker ran freely ahead of his first game since he was forced from the park late in the round nine win over Wests Tigers on May 5.

Since then the side has dealt with various reshuffles through the spine, with Tuivasa-Sheck sitting out the round 11 away win over Parramatta while he remained in Auckland with his fiancée, who last week gave birth to the couple's first child.

Hiku slotted into the No 1 role for the 24-14 win over the Eels at ANZ Stadium, before making the switch to five-eighth for the following week's game against Souths, after fill-in halfback Mason Lino missed the match with an ankle injury suffered against Parramatta.

Hiku has no qualms about potentially returning to fullback and said the No 1 role came naturally to him.

"It's not too bad. I don't mind doing it. Fullback, I've done it before," said Hiku.

"Fullback is the reason I wanted to play the game. Just growing up I enjoyed playing it when I was younger with it being free roaming role and you're always in the game.

"I do enjoy the position and last time I played there it was good and if I was to do it again I know I would enjoy it again."

Johnson was excited to return to action for what will be his 150th NRL match after a lengthy recovery.

"I'm pumped to be back," said Johnson.

"It's all good. I obviously got through enough sessions now to feel more than confident to take the field. The club has been good in not pressuring me in that sense and putting our bodies first.

"Hopefully I can get out there and show it was worth it."

The fourth-ranked Warriors are yet to lose consecutive games this season while the 13th-ranked Sea Eagles are coming off last week's 26-12 loss to the Cowboys.