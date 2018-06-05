Joseph Parker is heading back to the United States for the first time since 2014 in his quest to return to the top of the heavyweight division.

According to The Ring Parker has agreed to fight American Bryant Jennings in Atlantic City on August 19 NZT.

Parker (24-1, 18 KOs) will head back in the ring after losing his WBO title in a unanimous decision loss to Anthony Joshua, the first defeat of his professional career.

It will be Parker's first fight in the US since his TKO victory against Keith Thompson early in his career in 2014.

Jennings (23-2, 13 KOs) is coming off four straight wins, his only two losses coming in title fights against Wladimir Klitschko and Luis Ortiz.

The 33-year-old American will be a stern challenge for Parker, with both fighters looking to fight their way towards another shot at the title.