Brad Shields has swapped the black and yellow of the Hurricanes for the pristine white of England as his international debut awaits.

The 27-year-old loose forward has linked up with the English squad in South Africa this week, and got a feel for his new kit for a photoshoot ahead of the side's series against South Africa.

Shields, who qualifies for England through his parents, will join Coventry-based club Wasps in next season's Premiership Rugby competition. He was granted an exemption from his contract with New Zealand Rugby to represent England in the June international window.

The side will play three tests against the Springboks in South Africa, with the first being played this weekend.