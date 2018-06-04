It didn't come close to matching the drama of the series-opener but Stephen Curry created history in Golden State's 122-103 Game 2 win that gave the reigning champ's a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals.

Curry hit five three-pointers in the fourth quarter to take his tally to nine triples for the game and pass Ray Allen's NBA Finals record of eight.

Curry hit 9/17 long-range attempts to finish with 33 points, eight assists and seven rebounds as he led Golden State in scoring for the second consecutive game.

"Right now he's the frontrunner for Finals MVP," Boston Celtics great Paul Pierce said.

His best shot was a long distance fadeaway triple as the shot clock expired that ESPN announcer Mike Breen described as a "parking lot three".

Kevin Durant was ultra-efficient scoring 26 points on 10/14 shooting while adding seven assists and nine rebounds and Klay Thompson (8/13 for 20 points) was also on target as the Warriors shot at 58 per cent from the field.

LeBron James had 29 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds but Cleveland trailed from start to finish as the match-up began to resemble the one-sided affair many predicted before the series.

Kevin Love had 22 points and 10 boards for the cold-shooting Cavs, who will now try to gain some momentum back home. Game 3 is Thursday (AEST) in Cleveland.

JaVale McGee scored 12 points, making all six of his shots in his first career NBA Finals start as Warriors coach Steve Kerr made a lineup switch that proved spot on.

Kerr went with 7-foot big man McGee to start in place of Kevon Looney — McGee's 10th career start in the postseason.

Another key role player, Shaun Livingston, made his five field-goal tries for 10 points to give Golden State a lift in the first half after making all four of his shots Thursday.

James went 10 for 20, showing few signs his shot was altered by a bloodshot left eye. He had been taking antibiotics and using drops after being poked in the eye by Draymond Green in the first half of Game 1.

The Warriors earned a wacky 124-114 overtime win in Game 1 — featuring J.R. Smith's blunder when he grabbed an offensive rebound in the waning moments of regulation and dribbled back toward halfcourt rather than shooting for the victory, and an overturned charge call against James.

Smith received rousing cheers from the home fans during pregame introductions and "M-V-P!" chants greeted him when he went to the foul line.

But he assessed his performance as "terrible" after hitting just 2/9 shots for five points.

Cavs find their stroke

After hitting just three three-pointers in the first half, Cleveland nailed five in the third quarter to produce their highest scoring quarter of the series.

Unfortunately Golden State almost matched them in a 34-31 stanza that saw the Warriors lead 90-80 with a quarter to play.

Kevin Love hit three triples as part of a personal 13-point third quarter explosion as LeBron James (12 assists) turned provider.

But Kevin Durant (8/11 field goals for 22 points) continued his ultra-efficient night and Klay Thompson (20 points) made several clutch shots to keep Golden State comfortable.

Curry crushing dreams

It hasn't been the most efficient night of Stephen Curry's career but he continued to hurt Cleveland when it counted.

LeBron James hit a three to reduce the Cavs' deficit to seven points early in the fourth before Curry responded with back to back triples to make it 96-83.

Steph, sidekicks soar for Warriors

Steph Curry continues to stamp his class over this series as he pursues his first NBA Finals MVP trophy.

Curry had 16 points, including four three-pointers, as well as six assists and five rebounds as Golden State led 59-46 at halftime.

But he had some unexpected help. Shaun Livingston and JaVale McGee were a combined 8/8 from the field for 16 points as Golden State began pulling away in the second quarter.

Kevin Durant (5/6 for 13 points) was also near-perfect, while Klay Thompson added 10 points.

LeBron James (15 points, eight assists, seven rebounds) missed five of his seven shot attempts in the quarter and Kevin Love (2/10) stayed cold as the Cleveland offence spluttered for the first time in the series.

Warriors fans go after JR Smith

JR Smith's boneheaded blunder cost Cleveland in Game 1 — and Golden State fans are having fun with it in Game 2.

All of Cleveland's starters were booed by the home crowd in Oakland as they were introduced for the game, except for Smith who received huge applause.

Warriors fans booing the Cavs during introductions- except JR Smith, who gets a hearty cheer. — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 4, 2018

The mind games continued when Smith went to the line to shoot two free throws early in the game. "M-V-P. M-V-P," roared the Warriors fans.

Given what he did for them in Game 1, it's the least they can do.

Ominous start for Warriors

Golden State made its first seven field goal attempts — and shot 65 per cent in the first quarter — to lead 32-28.

All five starters hit the scoreboard as the Warriors found easy finishes in the paint to jump out to a 15-6 lead in the first four minutes. Klay Thompson, showing no ill effects of a leg injury sustained in Game 1, also connected on a deep three to get the home crowd rocking.

Cleveland had stressed it would be motivated, not deflated, by a Game 1 heartbreaker, but it didn't look like it early.

After Cavs coach Ty Lue's first timeout, George Hill and JR Smith hit three-pointers to help close the margin to 21-17.

LeBron James (10 points, five assists four rebounds) also found his stride to keep Cleveland in touch.