The first ever state-sanctioned bare-knuckle boxing match got a bloody ending Saturday night — and a big response from a raucous crowd.

Arnold Adams, a 32-year-old MMA heavyweight, pounded ex-UFC fighter D.J. Linderman's face into a bloody mess in front of 2,000 rowdy fans at a hockey rink that usually hosts birthday parties and skating lessons in Wyoming's capital.

DJ Linderman, right, fights Arnold Adams during the Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship. Photo / AP

Tens of thousands more tuned in for the pay-per-view event, which featured 10 bouts, including four heavyweight fights in a tournament format.

Fans were lined up outside the Cheyenne Ice and Events Center more than an hour before the first major bare-knuckle event in the U.S. since 1889.

The quickest knockout occurred when Sam Shewmaker used one punch, an overhand right, to send Eric Prindle to the canvas 18 seconds into their heavyweight bout.

Joey Beltran, right, fights Tony Lopez during the heavyweight main event during the Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship in Wyoming. Photo / AP

"It felt like hitting a home run," said Shewmaker. "I didn't think I would be able to catch him that early, but luckily I did."

Shewmaker has been an amateur boxer for years, and when he heard about the Wyoming event, he tried out and earned a chance to compete.

"I never dreamed that it would be legal to be able to do this," he said. "I've been in plenty of illegal bare-knuckle fights. I mean growing up where I did, in the area I did, it's kinda rough, but people are gentlemen about it, too. You can fight, you get up, you're done, you shake hands and you go get a beer."

Bec Rawlings, left, fights Alma Garcia Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship. Photo / AP

Bec Rawlings, a 29-year-old from Brisbane, Australia, won the only bout of the night featuring women, stopping Alma Garcia with a TKO in the second round.

Rawlings noticed little difference from fighting with gloves.

"It felt the same to get punched as in an MMA fight, which is what my background is," she said. "The difference was my knuckles more — when I punched her, I felt it a little bit more. Other than that, it was really nice just to let go and showcase my boxing skill and not worry about a takedown or a kick.

"It felt like the rawest form of combat sports to just go out there and throw your hands and let loose."

Cheyenne resident Bryan Pedersen, an MMA fighter and former state lawmaker, successfully sponsored a bill in 2012 to create a state board of mixed martial arts — the first state to do so. While MMA was thriving, bare-knuckle competition wasn't even considered when the law was passed. However, Wyoming jumped at the chance to host Bare-Knuckle Fight Championships action after 28 other states passed.

The International Boxing Hall of Fame said the last significant bare-knuckle bout was July 8, 1889, when John L. Sullivan went 75 rounds to beat Jake Kilrain. Even that event was illegal and had to be staged under the cover of secrecy as most states had outlawed the non-gloved version of boxing.

Fighting was forced underground until 2011, when the Yavapai Nation sanctioned a match that Bobby Gunn won over Richard Stewart at the tribe's reservation in Arizona. The bout drew more than a million viewers, and the promoter of that event and the Wyoming one, David Feldman, realised there was a hungry market for bare-knuckle fights within the combat sports fanbase. It took him another seven years to find a state willing to sanction the next event.

Wyoming became the first state to sanction and regulate the sport after its commission reviewed research that indicated bare-knuckle boxing would be safer than other combat sports, especially when it comes to concussions, Pedersen said, adding that the commission, which he chairs, spent about a year developing the new rules governing the sport.