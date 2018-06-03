All Blacks and Blues winger Rieko Ioane has been involved in an altercation with a teammate following their 20-10 loss to the Rebels last night.

Ioane, who was rested for the game, was involved in a bit of tomfoolery with a teammate at a private get-together last night, and as a result had to be treated for a small cut above the eye.

The 21-year-old had to have his cut treated with medical glue at a local A&E clinic after the altercation, but says it wasn't a serious incident.

"We were just poking fun at each other. It's not serious and I've apologised to my teammates and the club," said Ioane.

Blues CEO Michael Redman said the club will check on the incident this week to determine if there were any breaches of team protocol.

Ioane's faux pas follows Jordie Barrett's blunder, with the Hurricanes star in hot water following an incident in Dunedin involving the police early yesterday morning.

The Herald on Sunday reported that the 21-year-old was questioned by police after he entered a stranger's flat while trying to visit a friend near Castle St.

Barrett told media this morning he and his friend Sam Casey had entered the house early on Saturday thinking it was a friend's place.

"I can't say I'm embarrassed by what's happened, I'm just disappointed with the events that have unfolded," Barrett said.

"I don't believe I've caused any harm to anyone, haven't spoken to anyone, basically it was a human error, walked into the wrong flat and we left."

Both Barrett and Ioane have reported to All Blacks camp before next Saturday's first test against France.