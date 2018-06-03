All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen says Jordie Barrett will not be reprimanded following an incident with Dunedin police early yesterday morning.

Barrett has been under fire after entering a stranger's flat uninvited with a friend and scaring two women who lived there, who then called the police.

Speaking to the Devlin Radio Show on Newstalk ZB earlier this afternoon, Hansen said that he would not receive any punishment for the incident.

"He won't get reprimanded for anything other than being stupid… What we want him to be able to learn from this is how can I do things differently next time," he said.

As first reported by the Herald on Sunday, police were called to the flat around 5am after Barrett and friend Sam Casey entered through an unlocked door.

The pair had stopped for McDonald's prior and were eating in the living room when two women came out of their bedrooms, Casey said.

"We never intended to do anything wrong. The door was unlocked and we thought it was our mates' place, which it turns out is over the road."

He said it was a case of "a couple of muppets making a stupid error after a few beers".

Casey, who works for NZME, the publisher of the Herald, said they apologised and left as soon as they were challenged by the tenants.

Regardless, the police were called to the property and talked to the pair before releasing them with a warning.

"I think that everyone would agree that it's just a genuine mistake and one that could be made by any young person," said Hansen.

"The other mistake he's made is he hasn't been really professional in the preparation of this test match and we'll have a chat about that and hopefully he'll learn from both of those things.

"There's no doubt that they should have done what they did which was to ring the police and having been a policeman myself, I think they had no other choice."

Hansen said that all of the emotion needed to be taken out of the entire question and that it was just a common mistake.

"You need to take the emotion out of the whole thing.

"It's two young men, who are good men, who have made a mistake by thinking they were at Sam's buddies' place and he's taken them to the wrong address by mistake.

"Jordie's followed him in there, they've sat down, eaten the burger waiting for Sam's mate to arrive and then they've worked out they're in the wrong flat," Hansen said.

He further believed that if Barrett was not involved there would not be a story to tell, but admitted that because he is an All Black there is a price to pay.

"If you're an All Black you're in the spotlight and you have to pay a price for that.

"Common sense has prevailed. The police have said 'look, this is nothing other than a genuine mistake and here's a warning, give yourselves an uppercut and don't do it again'.

"I could just about guarantee that you won't see Jordie Barrett do that again," he said.

