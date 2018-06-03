A video has emerged of former Warriors star Sam Tomkins being abusive to bar staff at a local bar in Wigan.

Tomkins, along with brother and Wigan Warriors teammate Joel, was filmed getting in a confrontation with staff at a bar called Fifteens in Wigan.

The video - which was taken five weeks ago - has circulated on social media today and has gone viral, with over 400,000 views.

Owner of Fifteens Tony Callaghan said both players have apologised to the staff involved.

"I contacted the club and both Joel and Sam, as soon as it had happened, wanted to come and meet the two girls involved and apologise," Callaghan told Wigan Today.

"I went with them, with it being two rugby players they were concerned. They did apologise profusely.

"The police were called on that night but no further action was taken.

"It's unfortunate that they are rugby players, I see similar incidents to this all the time. They should know better."

Tomkins made 37 appearances for the New Zealand Warriors in the 2014-15 NRL season, before re-joining the Wigan Warriors in 2016.