Follow live updates of the Kiwi Super Rugby derby between the Chiefs and Crusaders.

Both sides have been dealt late injury blows, with Sam Cane out for the Chiefs, and fellow All Blacks Jack Goodhue and Jordan Taufua absent for the Crusaders.











Cane has been ruled out for the Chiefs due an ongoing niggle. An ab strain has kept him sidelined for a month and he wasn't cleared for tonight - putting him in doubt for the All Blacks' first test against France next Saturday. Pita Gus Sowakula comes into the side on the bench.

For the Crusaders, there's a bunch of changes. Jack Goodhue and Jordan Taufua are both late scratches, David Havili moves into the No.12 jersey, Israel Dagg moves to fullback, and Jone Macilai comes in on the wing. Heiden Bedwell-Curtis plays at No.8 instead of at loose forward, Ethan Blackadder will wear the No.6 jersey. Pete Samu and Tima Faingaanuku joins the bench.

Chiefs coach Colin Cooper said he was pleased with his team's performance last week as he prepared for the Crusaders.

"We've picked a very similar team to the one that performed well against the Waratahs.

"The bench will bring a lot of excitement and spark - we're really pleased with the quality we have available."

Cooper was thrilled with the attacking intent shown in the Chiefs' thrilling 39-27 win over the Waratahs, but emphasised the need for discipline against the Crusaders on Saturday.

"[The Crusaders] are really strong in the set piece so it'll be a big contest at the scrums and lineouts.

"Discipline is the key going into this game, but we're excited to be on our home ground, which is an advantage.

"The Waratahs game has given us a lot of confidence to play the attacking game we want to play against the Crusaders. It's about knowing your role and having that confidence."

Meanwhile, the Crusaders will be without All Blacks Sam Whitelock and Ryan Crotty who have been ruled out for the derby with concussion symptoms.