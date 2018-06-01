Heartbreak, ridiculousness, defeat — Game 1 of the NBA Finals had everything.

LeBron James delivered 51 points and it still wasn't enough for the Cavaliers to steal a series-opening win.

Instead, James' heroics were buried beneath an avalanche of criticism directed towards Cavs star JR Smith over his unforgivable brain snap in the final seconds of regulation time.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts to a call during the second half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cavaliers in Oakland. Photo / AP

Smith's failure to put a shot up after grabbing an offensive rebound with scores tied and 4.7 seconds left on the clock almost certainly cost his team victory.

The Cavs were despondent after failing to close out the game in regulation time. They were buried 17-7 in over time.

NBA commentators have already declared the heartbreak will be too much for the Cavs to overcome in a series they were already considered long-shots.

Smith lie exposed while explaining brain snap

If you ever want to see an athlete flat out lie...watch this @cavs #JRSmith interview! Because on the court you could clearly see him tell Lebron “I thought we were up.” Which is then repeated by his Coach Ty Lue after the game in his post game interview. #NBAFINALS pic.twitter.com/U5y7rBNBN5 — Segun Oduolowu (@seguntheprogram) June 1, 2018

JR Smith has explained he was aware the scores were tied when he failed to put a shot up in the dying seconds.

Unfortunately for him, his coach had already thrown him to the wolves.

Minutes after Cavs mentor Tyronn Lue said Smith told him that he believed Cleveland was in front with four seconds to play, Smith said he knew the scores were tied — despite his failure not to attack the bucket with the game on the line.

Oh no… JR doesn’t know that Ty Lue already told the media he didn’t know the score. https://t.co/oCXOO31wWo — IG:JorgeSedanoESPN (@SedanoESPN) June 1, 2018

To recap, Ty Lue said JR told him he thought the Cavs were ahead, and JR says he knew the game was tied, so this clears everything up. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) June 1, 2018

“I thought we were ahead.” - JR Smith pic.twitter.com/OjCt4VMCEj — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) June 1, 2018

With the scores tied at 107-107, Smith grabbed a mammoth offensive rebound, but chose to dribble back out to the three-point instead of putting up a shot within the paint.

He said after the game he expected his team to call a time out.

"I was trying to get enough to bring it out to get a shot off," Smith said.

"I knew we were tied, I thought we were going to call timeout. If I thought we were ahead, I'd have held onto the ball and let them foul me."

JR Smith: "I was trying to get enough to bring it out to get a shot off. I knew we were tied, I thought we were going to call timeout. If I thought we were ahead, I'd have held onto the ball and let them foul me." — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) June 1, 2018

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said he could understand Smith's failure to get a shot away.

"Who knows if JR would have made the lay-up anyway," Lue said.

"It was tough. He could have had a little floater. Somebody was there. You think about calling a time out and then LeBron was open for a second and it all happened so fast."

NBA stars, commentators gun JR Smith over unforgivable blunder

NBA champion Chauncey Billups labelled JR Smith's brain snap "negligence" — declaring the star shooter cost Cleveland the game.

NBA commentators, including Boston legend Paul Pierce, have declared the series is already over for the Cavs. He said there is no way back for the Eastern Conference champions after Smith's rebound balls up.

NBA champion Chauncey Billups labelled JR Smith's brain snap "negligence" - declaring the star shooter cost Cleveland the game.

Billups told ESPN's broadcast it will be "ugly" for Smith when he faces his teammates in the locker room.

"It's unprofessional, I think it cost them the game," Billups said.

"You can't be at this point in the NBA, he's already a champion, and then do this. It's negligent. It's terrible.

"It's crazy, whatever he was thinking. It's going to be ugly for him."

ESPN analyst Stephen A Smith labelled Smith's mistake a "tragedy".

"This is one of the most brain dead, idiotic things I have ever witnessed in the NBA," Smith said.

"My lord, I cannot believe the mistake he made."

NBA players, including Sixers All Star Joel Embiid, were not forgiving about Smith's brain snap.

Draymond Green with an absolutely priceless reaction when told JR Smith told reporters he knew game was tied..... wait for it... 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HRjxiwGOtn — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 1, 2018

Jr is on that henny lol pic.twitter.com/0GBhgXjVyt — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 1, 2018

He’s really tryna take that Shaqtin A fool MVP from me lmao — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 1, 2018

🤦🏿‍♂️ — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) June 1, 2018