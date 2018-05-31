NRL star Jarryd Hayne is set to face a jury trial in California after a rape civil lawsuit was filed to the US District Court, according to reports.

The Parramatta Eels player has previously denied claims from a US civil suit he raped a 25-year-old woman in 2015 while playing for the San Francisco 49ers.

According to AAP lawyers for both sides have filed a joint update on the case saying that mediation talks have failed and the lawsuit is set to go to trial.

Three people have been deposed to appear in the trial including former Kiwis and Warriors player Krisnan Inu. Inu played six games for the Kiwis and was a former teammate of Hayne at the Eels.

In January, Hayne fronted the media at an Eels training session but said he was unable to address the allegations.

"If youse want to talk about football I'm more than happy," he said.

"I think youse need to understand and make it very clear that the situation that's going on, I can't talk about it. So youse can ask whatever it is youse want to ask, but I'm just going to avoid it and deflect it and talk about my lawyers.

"You'll have to speak to my lawyers."

Hayne's lawyers released a statement in which they stated Hayne has found the accusation "personally distressing".

The statement, issued by Madison Marcus Law Firm, also declared Hayne is yet to receive any formal documentation associated with the civil suit filed in the Santa Clara County court.

"The last week or so have been personally distressing for not only me, but my family and friends, as civil proceedings making serious allegations have been publicly aired, and in certain media have followed me on a personal pre-planned trip to the other side of the world," Hayne said in a statement.

"I was not given any notice of these proceedings prior to any media reports.

"I confirm that I unequivocally and vehemently deny the allegations made against me and I will be vigorously defending the matter. As everyone should understand, I cannot publicly discuss anything relating to this matter as it is now the subject of legal proceedings in the United States.

"I'd like to thank all the family, friends and fans who have both privately and publicly sent messages of support."

Hayne played one season in the NFL before sensationally leaving America football to try and make the Fijian rugby sevens team for the Rio Olympics. After failing to make the Olympics squad he returned to the NRL.