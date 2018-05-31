This week, Eddie Jones ignited a club versus country row by telling Bath owner Bruce Craig that he is unqualified to criticise his methods during England training sessions.

Ben Te'o (Worcester) and Beno Obano (Bath) are the latest players to be hurt while away with England, raising the number of casualties sustained during international camps under Jones to 15, with five of those incurred by Bath players.

Te'o aggravated a thigh problem, first sustained in the NatWest Six Nations when performing a weights session, rendering him unable to tour South Africa next month.

And Bath prop Obano, 23, has been ruled out for a year after suffering damage to his ligaments and hamstring.

In the now infamous 2016 autumn camp in Brighton, Wasps flanker Sam Jones ruptured medial ligaments and suffered significant damage to ankle cartilage during a judo session with Maro Itoje and has never been seen on a rugby field again, while Jack Nowell tore his quad and Anthony Watson broke his jaw.

Last year Marcus Smith (Harlequins), George Kruis (Saracens), Jonny May (Leicester) were all injured in training. And Bath trio Dave Attwood, Tom Ellis and Sam Underhill have also been sidelined in the past three seasons with England.

But are Jones' high-intensity sessions really that brutal? In the past year, four key players have told Telegraph Sport what the "horrible and hard" reality of training under the demanding Australian is really like...

Joe Launchbury

"As tight-five and loose forwards, a big thing for us is getting up off the floor. We run distances, yes, but our main thing is getting up and down, working hard in tight areas.

"It is a very simple idea, but it is very important. The more men you have on your feet, the more men you have in the defensive line and the better your defence is going to be."

Jamie George

"If something is not quite right he will turn the ball over. It is constantly free-flowing, there is no dead time in the session - that is the key difference from anywhere else I have been, club or in the previous regime.

"There is constant flow to the session, he is constantly putting us and our skill-set under pressure."

Nathan Hughes

"We run up (these stairs) with 30kg in bags on our backs. You are running up them with high knees basically trying to get power through your legs and your core. We would probably do a good 20 minutes of it on Tuesday, legs day.

"That has paid off for the boys. During the games, you will see boys going into contact and not just giving up when they get tackled."

George Ford

"In my personal experience in the autumn, when I was going into games, it was tough, but in comparison to training it was nowhere near.

"It is the detail. It is the amount of planning. It is how incredible how Eddie and the S&C staff are at pushing the boundaries and challenging us as players.

"It is horrible and hard at the time but you know it is making you better as a team and as a player."